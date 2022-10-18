DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Museum Society will host a “Trick or Treat at the Museum” event later this month.

The free event at the Museum Center building will allow children the opportunity to enjoy trick-or-treating in a fun and safe environment. The museum will provide the treat bags for visitors who will then be guided throughout the first floor of the building where they will meet many historical figures and goofy characters along the way.

This event is scheduled on Oct. 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is sponsored by the Community Commitment Team at Watchfire and Meijer.

Parking is available north of the Museum at AutoMobile Diagnostics, south of Big Lots parking lot, and on Robinson Street.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to photograph their children with the characters.

For additional information or questions, visitors can come to the museum or call 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.