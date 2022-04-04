DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County icon known for her service and dedication to her community passed away over the weekend.

When you say the name “Linda Bolton,” many people in the county will know exactly who you are talking about and give you an anecdote about how she helped them.

“Her legacy is a service to the community,” said Neuhoff Media COO Michael Hulvey. Neuhoff Media Danville was the site of Bolton’s program, “Newsmakers,” which showcased important aspects around the community. Bolton had a passion for mental health as well as racial and religious equity.

Her service to the community was not limited to the airwaves. She served as the public information officer for the Vermilion County Health Department and then went on to serve in regards to economic development at Vermilion County Advantage, as well as become a member of city council and countless other positions.

It is with the heaviest of hearts I share that my dear friend, Linda Bolton, has gone on to glory. Thank you, Linda, for all of the things you did for our community and for being a true mentor and wise advisor to me and so many others! Facebook post from Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.

Additionally, she served on numerous boards. To name a few, she was chair for the Danville Board of Police and Fire Commission and worked on Balloons Over Vermilion. She also loved local theater and music.

Bolton touched the hearts of many across the community. Again, as Hulvey stated, she “leaves behind a heck of a legacy.”

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. A visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.