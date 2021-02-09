Vermilion County leaders work on child advocacy center

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in Vermilion County are working to get a child advocacy center off the ground.

It will be a place where kids who are survivors of sex crimes can be interviewed and get connected to services. That would be a change from how it is now.

The way it currently works, a child would go to the police department to be interviewed, then talk to prosecutors later and eventually the Department of Children and Family Services.

This center will be a spot where all of those entities come together. The plan is to use a room in the county’s health department. There will be a few employees with the center there at all times, ready to talk to children.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it helps that it will not feel like kids are walking into a police department, which can be scary. It will also mean they can avoid telling their story over and over.

“It goes you that opportunity to make sure you’re working with a team,” said Lacy. “Getting all those details. Developing all that information in one interview rather than going back three or four times because I think every time you have to interview a child sex victim, you could be re-traumatizing them.”

Lacy is the chair of the board for this center. She said they have been working on it since last January. The pandemic slowed things down, but they are on track to open in March.

The county board will vote Tuesday night on housing the center at the health department. That is because the center is a non-profit, so it will function separately from the County.