Vermilion County is seeing more animal neglect and hoarding cases this year

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Animal control can be a tough job.

“I think that there’s a lot of impression that animal control doesn’t care, and we’re just going to bring them in and euthanize them. I can tell you that every single one of us, or officers, we leave here crying some days because our job sucks some days, but we’re here because of the animals,” Kathleen Orcutt, a Vermilion County Animal Control Officer, said.

This year, the animal control in Vermilion County said it’s even worse.

“I’ve seen a significant rise, as all of us have. I’ve been here a long time, and I would say this year has probably been one of our worse,” Kevin Smith, and Animal Control Officer, said. “In not just numbers, but the severity of the cases, and that’s been our main thing, is some of the severity of the cases that we’ve had.”

Vermilion County Animal Control said it’s seen an increase this year in abuse, neglect, and hoarding cases.

But they said they think it’s because they’re getting more support from the community and others. So, more people are reporting these cases.

“It’s sad to us because we are here, but for me it hurts my feelings to the point where I wish we could get out there to reach more people,” Smith said.

They said it doesn’t have to get to a severe level. They said they can provide help to an extent, but they said they can’t help if they don’t know.

“If you see something in your neighborhood driving around, call. Let us know,” Kasey Snyder, the director of the Animal Shelter said.

They said they can’t help if they don’t know about the issue. So, if you or someone you know needs help, you can contact your local animal control or shelter.

Sangamon County Animal Control: (217) 535-3065

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center: (217) 425-4508

Champaign County Animal Control: 217-384-3798

Vermilion County Animal Control: (217) 655-6622