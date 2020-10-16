Vermilion County Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, health officials said the new patients included:

Age Range Number of Patients Toddler 1 Pre-School Age 1 Grade-School Age 4 Teenager 8 20s 10 30s 4 40s 6 50s 7 60s 13 70s 3 80s 1 90s 1

The health department said 24 of these new cases are family-related to new or previously reported cases.

Health officials also reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19. They stated the patient was a man in his 70s and had been one of their hospitalized cases. “This is our third death in just a little over a week,” said VCHD Public Health Administer Douglas Toole.

There is a total of 1,211 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 940 people have recovered. There are currently 254 people isolated at home and nine that are hospitalized.

In Vermilion County, there have been 32,513 negative COVID-19 tests.