Vermilion County Health Department looks at plans for Phase 1B vaccinations

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department said they vaccinated another 100 people Thursday during their healthcare workers’ clinic. Now, they are looking into what they need to do to start vaccinating people in Phase 1B.

“Starting next week, the State will allow for the vaccination of those in Group 1B,” said Doug Toole, Vermilion County Health Department public health administrator. “Group 1B includes police, fire and other first responders, postal workers, teachers and education staff, seniors 65 or older, County and State officials, and food processing, manufacturing and transportation workers.”

Toole said there is an estimated 31,000 residents in Vermilion County that are eligible under Phase 1B. “We are asking the 31,000 residents who fit into Group 1B to not call the health department to try to schedule an appointment. We are setting up a State-provided program that will allow county residents to make appointments and to enter their information online.” He continued to say they hope to share more information on that program next week.

“If the public will utilize the Juvare computer program, it would allow us to focus on planning and operating the vaccination clinics, and to spend less time book appointments and entering data.”