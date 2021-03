VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Vermilion County Health Department said they have enough names to fill appointment books for currently scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

In a news release, Health Administrator Doug Toole said they are asking people to stop calling their department to be added to the wait-list right now. “We are in the process of changing how we will register people for future clinics, and we will explain the new system when it it ready.”