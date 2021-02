UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Graduate Employees Organization is circulating a petition calling on the University of Illinois to reinstate a fourth-year international PhD student, Yidong "Ivor" Chen.

According to GEO, Chen is being dismissed from UIUC for COVID-19 testing non-compliance while he and his mother sheltered in place and he worked remotely. He did not go to campus testing sites because he believed he would not need to if he was working 100% remotely. In the Fall 2020 semester, GEO says he was found non-compliant, but in the Spring 2021 semester, he was given an exemption from testing.