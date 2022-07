Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards.

An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.