Vermilion County coroner releases name of man shot in chest

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot in the chest Thursday night.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim was Detario Johnson. Danville Police found Johnson shot in the chest at a residence along Bremer Avenue.

McFadden stated an autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The Danville Police Department as well as the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Danville Police or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers.