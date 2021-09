related stories Pedestrian struck, killed on IL Route 1

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden announced Tuesday that the pedestrian who was hit and killed on Illinois Route 1 south of Interstate 74 Saturday night was Lewis Hayes.

Coroner McFadden said the victim was a 59-year-old Danville man.

No further information is available at this time. The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office are still investigating the case.