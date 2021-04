DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner identified an inmate who died at the county jail on Sunday.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden said 43-year-old Joshua J. Edwards, of Hoopeston, passed away around 11:15 a.m. that day. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office as well as the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate Edwards’ death.