Vermilion County Consolidated Election results 2021

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) —
Hoopeston City Mayor:
–Bill Crusinberry – 498 votes
–Mike Bane – 402 votes
Hoopeston city Ward 1 Alderman:
–Kyle Richards – 174 votes
–Bill McElhaney – 80 votes
Hoopeston City Ward 2 Alderman:
–Kellie Ferrell – 95 votes
–Carl Ankenbrand – 64 votes
Hoopeston City Ward 3 Alderman:
–Jeffery Keith – 52 votes
–Joseph Garrett – 120 votes
Hoopeston City Ward 4 Alderman:
–Robert L. Porth – 184 votes
–Christopher Scott Small – 107 votes
Belgium Village Mayor:
–David Crowl – 41 votes
–Deborah Martin – 29 votes
Oakwood Village Trustee:
–Terry Hume – 78 votes
–David Lewis – 39 votes
–Richard Boggess – 35 votes
–Jason Elliot – 123 votes
–Robert E. Wright – 107 votes
–Bob Parr – 89 votes
–Mitch Leverenz – 71 votes
–Douglas Hanner – 49 votes
–Cathi Cannon Fritz – 141 votes
Sidell Village Trustee:
–Hanna Prunkard-Merritt – 90 votes
–Greg Filicsky – 122 votes
–Corey Bright – 79 votes
–Jerry Brown – 91 votes
–Taylor Brown – 19 votes
Tilton Village Mayor:
–David Phillips – 373 votes
–David Cornett – 74 votes
Westville Village Trustee:
–Chris Gallion – 248 votes
–Donald Hall – 164 votes
–Nathan Bennett – 143 votes
–Vic McFadden – 205 votes
–Jeff Ellis – 232 votes
–Mark Dunham – 86 votes
–John Razmus II – 66 votes
Danville Township Trustee:
–Gerald Block – 394 votes
–Donna Mascari – 377 votes
–Mike Smiley – 403 votes
–Logan Vance – 296 votes
–Chuck Walls – 503 votes
Georgetown Township Trustee:
–Carl Lee Johnson – 349 votes
–Donna Haluska – 412 votes
–Matthew Waclaw – 487 votes
–Kay Readnour – 464 votes
–Rick Jones, Jr. – 516 votes
Danville Area Community College District No. 507 Trustee:
–Sandra Finch – 2,734 votes
–Seth Maruti – 1,770 votes
–Dylan Haun – 2,245 votes
Parkland College District no. 505 Trustee:
–Jarrett Clem – 51 votes
–James Voyles – 22 votes
–Maureen Banks – 23 votes
–Bradley Uken – 23 votes