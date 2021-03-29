Vermilion County Conservation District seeking volunteers for Rail Trail cleanup

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County park officials are asking for the public’s help with beautifying the Kickapoo Rail Trailer corridor.

Lara Danzl says a litter clean-up event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, in Oakwood. She adds earlier that day, volunteers will plant 10 trees for shade along the trail. They were donated by Tom Halloran, of Danville.

A press release from the Vermilion County Conservation District says trash and litter have accumulated along the Rail Trail over the years, and are now visible after trees and shrubs were removed.

The district says it will provide trash bags and several litter ‘pick-up’ sticks, but attendees should still bring work gloves.

Volunteers will meet and begin coordinating plans on South Main Street in Oakwood across from Sunset Funeral Home and Obie’s Arctic Chill. They may then may need to drive to alternate locations along the trail after plans are developed.

For more information, you can call Lara Danzl with VCCD at 217-442-1691.