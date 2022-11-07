VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2022 midterm elections.

There are some rules you may have forgotten about, like leaving your candidate appeal at home.

“They can’t wear anything that advertises who they are voting for,” Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said. “Sometimes we had some people come in and they may have an elect somebody shirt or elect somebody hat or something like that and that is really called electioneering.”

Jenkins said while violations aren’t common, she stresses that all rules need to be followed by everyone.

Voting begins at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. People can register to vote on Election Day too.