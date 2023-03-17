DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new smartphone app is launching in Vermilion County, the Circuit Clerk announced on Friday.

Circuit Clerk Melissa Quick said the Vermilion County Circuit Clerk app serves as a new way for her office to connect with citizens and responders, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” said Kevin Cummings, Vice President of app developer OVC LLC. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

Quick said the app will offer access to items of public interest and features such as:

Circuit Clerk’s messages

Case searches

Court payments

Legal forms

Jury duty information

Child support

Office contact information

Court date alerts

The app is now available for free download from the App Store and Google Play.