Vermilion County announces COVID vaccination clinics for students ages 12-17

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department has announced four Pfizer clinics focusing on Vermilion County students between the ages of 12 and 17.
The clinics will take place at the following locations and times:
- Tuesday, May 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hoopeston Area High School
- Wednesday, May 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Friday, May 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Salt Fork Middle School in Sidell
- Saturday, May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville
An additional Moderna clinic focused on those who need their second doses will also be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department on Thursday, May 20.
Those interested can sign up using the links at www.vchd.org, or can call for assistance at 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.