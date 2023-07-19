EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old from rural Vermilion County has died following a crash in Edgar County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near County Road 1700 North, between Paris and Chrisman. Responders from the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, Chrisman Police Department and Chrisman Fire Department responded at 8:30 a.m. and were on the scene within minutes, but determined they had to summon the Edgar County Coroner.

Coroner Scott Barrett responded to the scene and pronounced the 17-year-old dead. He was identified as Andrew L. Riza of Ridge Farm.

Barrett said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that Riza was driving northbound on Route 1 when he crossed the center line. His truck hit another truck that was being driven in the opposite direction by Tony Cesinger of Terre Haute, Ind.

Riza’s truck subsequently left the road and came to a stop in the roadside ditch. Censinger’s truck continued driving south for a short distance before also coming to a stop in the ditch; he suffered only minor injuries and called 911 to report the crash.

Route 1 was shut down for nearly five hours as emergency personal responded to the scene and as the Illinois State Police investigated. The road reopened at 1:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and Barrett’s office.