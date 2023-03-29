BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Bismarck-Henning high school pitcher will soon make his professional debut.

Dylan Dodd made the opening-day roster for the Atlanta Braves.

The announcement was a proud moment for his former high school, but it especially hit home for his former coach and father.

“It’s really special because there are so many people involved in a kid’s life and an athlete’s life. All the coaches he’s ever had, all the teachers he’s ever had, and everyone that’s helped him along the way, I think that’s a reward for all of those people and all of us to see him kind of living his dream,” said Dodd.

Dodd will play for the first time against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 4. The school is hoping to fill the stands with Blue Devils to help cheer him on.