DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Several businesses are making their way to Danville and city officials are loving it.

The Golden Nugget Danville Casino is set to launch pretty soon. Carle’s new medical center officially opened last month and a FedEx facility is here with 50 new jobs.

The CEO of Vermilion Advantage Tim Dudley said he’s happy for the uptick in jobs and that the growth should make state legislators want to invest more in Danville.

“You always hear all the time that things go to Chicago,” Dudley said. “Well, it does because Chicago’s a pretty good hunk of our economic wealth in Illinois. But there are places down state are doing well and we need the help and I think the state is going to realize that.”

He also said he’s glad people won’t have to travel far for resources that will be in town. Dudley said adding more venues like restaurants and entertainment will make Danville more attractive.