VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The construction on I-74 in Vermilion County is expected to start back up in late March.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said they’re waiting until the weather gets warmer to finish things up. They will be patching the streets and placing asphalt when the temperature changes.

Senior Resident Engineer Robert Hodgson said that with snow on the radar, the roadway has been made safer for travel.

“For safety reasons, it is like this,” he said. “Once the snow moves out, the construction contractors that are doing the bridge work should be getting fired right back up. So, there is no set deadline, it just really depends on weather.”

The project is still on track to finish before the end of this year.