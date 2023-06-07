VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The first night of the Vermilion County Fair kicked off on Tuesday night with new features this year.

In previous years, a ticket to the fair only meant access to the carnival. County fair president Richard White said they’ve upgraded the experience.

A $7 ticket now gets fairgoers into a raffle. Officials are giving away several bicycles in different sizes. Fairgoers can also get face paintings, explore the bouncy house and visit a petting zoo.

The fair’s president said his 43 years of watching the fair grow has been one of the many joys of his life.

“I’ve watched kids grow up, become parents, bring their kids out here, and then those kids grow up and bring their kids. so, to me, that’s my satisfaction,” White said.

White said the county fair has also added RC racing and a tractor pull and hopes everyone who comes out has a good time.

Those who looking to come out can do so until June 10.