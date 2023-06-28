RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are dead after a stolen car crashed into another car in Vermilion County.

The crash happened Tuesday night on northbound Illinois Route 49. State Police said the driver of a stolen 2005 Toyota Camry was driving east on County Road 3550N. At the same time, a 2016 Jeep Compass was driving north on Route 49. The Camry was speeding and ignored the stop sign at the intersection.

The Camry crashed into the driver’s side of the Jeep, killing the Jeep’s driver and the passenger. The suspect was also killed in the crash.

The road was shut down for several hours while the scene was cleaned up. It finally reopened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.