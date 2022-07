DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner identified a Westville man who died Monday after a traffic crash.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened on East Main Street between Hazel and Vermilion streets. McFadden said 58-year-old Jeffrey W. Gore was crossing– on foot– in the middle of the block southbound when he was hit.

The coroner’s office as well as Danville Police are continuing to investigate this crash.