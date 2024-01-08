DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Conservation District is set to celebrate Squirrel Appreciation Day on Jan. 21.

According to Smithsonian, Squirrel Appreciation Day has been around since 2001. It serves as a lighthearted opportunity to admire our bushy-tailed friends.

Activities, crafts, game, snacks and more will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kennekuk Education Center in Kennekuk County Park (22296 Henning Road). The free event will allow visitors of all ages to learn fun, fascinating facts about squirrels.

Officials said pre-registration is not necessary. For more information, call the Vermilion County Conservation District Headquarters at 217-442-1691.