DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is taking special precautions with an illness impacting dogs.

Several dogs are being studied for respiratory illness. They’ve temporarily suspended animal intake to keep other dogs safe. Dispatcher Ann Puzey said it’s similar to kennel cough starting in the nose and they noticed it Thanksgiving week.

“We do not know if that dog was patient zero or if it picked it up from somebody on the streets,” Puzey said.

The shelter has counted 13 canines that caught the disease, but they’re not the only ones. Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire are among the states that have seen cases of the illness rise—with no medication or shot to cure it. Puzey said they usually see two to six dogs come in every week but said it goes up during this time of the year.

“There’s definitely an uptick so, average now…15-20,” Puzey said.

In the meantime, she’s hoping others will step up to give some of these canines a home. So far they’ve got four dogs in temporary homes in the last few days.

Puzey said dog owners should keep their pets on a leash and watch social media in case stray dogs are roaming free in their area. Dog owner Rachel Seibert said this is her second time adopting from the shelter and said the news about the shelter is concerning.

“They’re my fur babies, love my little four-legged children,” Seibert said. “You hate to hear about any animal suffering and being sick and having to be at home, obviously I wouldn’t want anything to happen to them. So, I’m more than happy to help out and get some other animals out of the shelter.”

Shelter officials said euthanizing the sick dogs may be a final option if conditions don’t get better. Puzey hopes it won’t come to that.