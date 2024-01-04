DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is trying to tackle an illness some of their dogs can’t seem to fully recover from.

Officials said the respiratory illness, which first emerged in several states in November, spread quickly throughout their Central Illinois shelter. They have been battling it ever since, and were even forced to temporarily suspend animal intake to deal with the sickness and keep it from spreading.

“We’ve only had three dogs fully recover since then. The rest are still undergoing treatment,” Shelter Director Kacey Snyder said.

Animal experts list symptoms as coughing, sneezing, snotty nose and generally not feeling well.

“Right now, we’re seeing symptoms lasting longer and not responding as well to antibiotics,” Snyder said. “It’s taken five weeks to get dogs to recover.”

With 30 dogs still carrying pneumonia and one on a nebulizer to help with its breathing, Snyder is still searching for answers.

“The U of I Shelter Medicine team has been helping us with this, and they said we need to kind of batten down the hatches,” she said.

The shelter team has been strict on cleaning protocols and the community is stepping up to help them.

“People could continue to help in the community,” Snyder said. “The community has been great with helping hold on to stray dogs that pop up.”

Snyder said they’re still letting people come in and adopt dogs with no symptoms, but they continue to decline any new dogs.