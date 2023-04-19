VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Animal Shelter announced that all dog kennels are 100% full at this time.

The animal shelter shared on social media that the kennels are are full of puppies, adult dogs, and senior dogs. The animal shelter said in a statement: “Without you, we cannot save them.”

Animal shelter director Kasey Snyder said they are still accepting dogs at this time, especially in emergency situations, but she hopes the animals they currently do have at the shelter will be adopted by families soon.

Officials will be no adoption fees at this time until further notice. No appointment is needed for adoptions and fosters. However, you must submit an application.

Adoption hours include Monday-Friday from 11-4:30 p.m. Officials said additional hours can also be arranged in advance.

The animal shelter’s website shared that all adoptable animals will be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on all vaccinations including rabies, de-wormed, up-to-date on flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives, will be heartworm tested, microchipped, and will receive a free health exam by a local veterinary clinic.

Additionally, officials said adopters will receive a bag of Hill’s Science Diet. They also shared other information, including how to pick a shelter dog, the stress in pets, the first things to do when adopting a dog from a shelter, animal pricing, and more.

Adoptable pets can be found here.

If you wish to adopt an animal at the shelter, you can contact an Adoption Counselor at (217) 431-2660 or by stopping in at the shelter location on Catlin Tilton Road in Danville, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also purchase rabies tags, and make a payment or donation.