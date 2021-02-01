Vermilion Co. animal control officer spends hours helping dog who jumped off interstate overpass

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One Vermilion County animal control officer is being praised for her part in helping a dog who jumped off an overpass on I-74.

In a Facebook post, shelter officials said a witness saw the dog jump during a snowstorm on Sunday. “Officer Hanah rushed to the scene and found the dog unable to walk and located far down a steep hill off the road.” They continued to say, “Officer Hanah pulled blankets from her truck and without hesitation went down under the interstate.”

Officer Hanah made a sling with the blanket to lift the dog up the hill with help from the person who called in the report. “Between the snow, the steep hill and the weight of the dog they had to call for backup to help get the pup to safety,” said officials.

Photo Courtesy: Vermilion County Animal Regulations & Animal Shelter

“Officer Hanah spent hours outside trying to get the dog to safety, waiting with it and warming it with blankets while they waited for the fire department to arrive.” Crews were able to get the dog on a gurney and get him up the hill.

Once the dog was up the hill, Officer Hanah rushed him to the U of I veterinary hospital. “Unfortunately, the dog’s injuries were so very severe from the 50-60 foot drop that he didn’t survive,” said officials. “But we are so thankful that the last few hours the dog was with us and was able to feel love, compassion and empathy.”

Shelter officials said their officers work hard every day and they are “so thankful for each one of them.” They said there are three animal control officers that serve the whole of Vermilion County.