DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Thousands of people are still without power after severe storms rolled through Central Illinois last week. Ameren Illinois says among the hardest hit areas in the state is Vermilion County.

As of Monday afternoon, Ameren said 3,300 Vermilion County customers were experiencing outages. Driving around the city you’ll still see some downed power lines and trees ripped right from the ground.

“We, quite honestly, other than to go get something to eat, haven’t been getting out much since Thursday,” George McLin siad.

McLin has been waiting for his lights to come on in Danville for days.

“We’ve been here 14 years. I’ve never had to deal with this ever. This is my first insurance claim ever. Pretty unusual,” he said.

He says massive tree limbs came falling down onto his yard, causing significant damage to a couple sheds. He’s been told some electrical repairs could cost him $1,500, and a tree service could be thousands.

“When I talked to the insurance agent last Friday, they said ‘well, tree damage is funny.’ It’s not funny to me but sometimes they’ll cover it and sometimes they don’t,” McLin said.

Ameren Illinois says at peak on Thursday, more than 29,000 people in Vermillion County were without power. They say that region was one of the hardest hit in the state. Gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores – you name it, they felt the impact.

“From about two blocks north all the way to downtown – downtown stayed open – that whole area was just out,” McLin said.

It’s part of the reason Lieutenant Katherine Reid says dozens of Salvation Army volunteers from Vermilion and Champaign counties jumped into action.

“This is probably one of the few times I saw two counties come together to support each other in circumstances such as this,” she said.

Reid says more than 500 meals were served to Vermilion County families in need after the storm, even as the Salvation Army lost power too.

“We were noticing people were out needing food. Refrigerators weren’t working. Some people with electric stoves, such as myself, weren’t able to cook,” Reid said.

The day the storm hit was Reid’s second day as Corps Officer in Danville.

“For a moment, I was like – oh God, what do I do? I can’t do everything,” she recalled.

But, she says even though the storm’s impact was worse than they initially expected…

“It was awesome to see a team come together and be ready to deploy like that,” Reid said.

The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency said as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2,335 people there still had no power. That includes 36.58% of people in Fithian, 24.41% in Catlin, and 23.08% of Indianola. Earlier Monday, an Ameren spokesperson said they hoped to have power restored for the majority of Vermilion County customers by the end of tonight.