Vermilion Advantage Board to vote on new CEO

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A nation-wide search led to the Vermilion Advantage Board considering appointing a man working for the City of Decatur as their new CEO.

In a news release, officials said the board is considering naming Timothy Dudley to the position. He would be replacing Vicki Haugen, who led the organization for 37 years. She passed away on February 11.

“Dudley has specialized in economic development for nearly a decade throughout Central Illinois,” said Dr. Stephen Nacco, chair for the Vemilion County Advantage Board. He continued to say Dudley, with his current position with the City of Decatur, “spearheaded a renaissance in downtown revitalization.” One of those achievements included the construction of the Community Care Campus, funded in part through the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

“In his prior experience managing the Central Illinois region for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, one of his chief accomplishments was in acquiring grant support for Archer Daniels Midland in the construction of the Midwest Inland Port to improve transportation and logistics.”

Nacco said the board wanted to make sure they found the right person to continue Haugen’s successful time as president. “Tim’s a pedigree in the world of economic development. He’s had hands-on experience addressing regional needs not unlike our own. He led major downtown-restoration projects in Macon County and throughout Central Illinois.” He continued to say “With this guy, we’re getting a full-service master in economic development. Best of all, he has family ties to Danville and has worked in our region of past projects.”

If the board approves hiring Dudley, he will start as soon as January 4.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the next President/CEO of Vermilion Advantage,” said Dudley. “I can’t wait to get started.”

The vote will take place on December 21.