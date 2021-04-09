Verizon Wireless recalls Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspot devices

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Verizon Wireless has recalled their Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspot devices after they said the lithium-ion battery in the devices can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes models MHS900L, MHS900LS and MHS900LPP. “Additionally, all powered-on Ellipses Jetpacks have received two over-the-air, automatic software updates,” said officials. “The first enables the device’s identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen to help facilitate its exchange, and the second prevents the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on. This will help reduce some of the risk of overheating by preventing the device from charging while it is plugged in and powered on.

Officials said there are some things you can do to promote safe use of all of your devices. Those suggestions include:

Use only approved charging cables

Power down the device when it is not being used

Put your device on a flat and solid/sturdy surface, like the floor or table

Make sure your device is not covered so it can vent properly

Do not expose devices to extreme temperatures for long periods of time

