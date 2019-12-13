Verdict for woman who died in jail over a decade ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s a case that stirs up a lot of emotion from friends of the family. “It’s just ugly, and it’s cruel,” said Erik Redwood. Twelve years ago Janet Hahn was accused of stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute. She was arrested. Her attorney Jude Redwood says she had mental health issues and Type 1 diabetes. “She was also under quite a bit of strain at that time, and she was suicidal,” said Jude Redwood, attorney for the plaintiff. Jude Redwood says she was unccoperative in answering questions from the officers, but she did tell them about her health. She was placed on suicide watch and received insulin once. “But the remainder of her stay in the jail she did not receive any insulin, and for a type 1 diabetic it can be a death sentence and in her particular case it was,” said Jude Redwood.

There was a nurse on duty. “Failed to recognize that this young woman was going into a diabetic emergency. Instead she blamed the young woman because she was uncooperative,” said Jude Redwood. Hahn became sick without proper treatment. “The corrections officers who checked on her heard her moaning painfully in the night,” said Jude Redwood, “She was heard kicking her door in the night yet none of the guards were alerted as to what to look for.” Within 60 hours of being admitted, she was found dead. “She was nothing but a great woman and I can’t think about what they did to her without breaking up,” said Erik Redwood.

There was a trial to prove medical malpractice against the health care provider. After years of fighting, a verdict was handed down. They decided Hahn was partly responsible for her own death but not completely. 1,050,000 dollars was awarded to her estate.

A statement from the Champaign County Sheriff says in part: “The medical staff in Champaign County jails currently have processes and procedures in place to identify and address medical issues that occur in the jail. My correctional officers rely on our contracted medical staff to adequately address any medical issues that present, and I have faith that the current staff does that to the best of their abilities.”