Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Just in time for spring, VeoRide rolled out a new e-bike for Champaign-Urbana riders. Of the rougly 30 cities that have VeoRide bikes, Champaign and Urbana will join only a handful of others to bring the Cosmo-e Class II e-bikes to the streets.

Starting Friday, 100 new e-bikes will be available for riders to enjoy. They can go 15 miles per hour, and they’re powered by a throttle. Peddling is optional, which the company says makes them are more accessible for people with varying abilities and body types.

“You don’t have to use the peddles to get it to go. It is throttle-driven and they’re much more modern and up-to-date – very much more streamlined for the user and for our mechanics,” VeoRide operations manager for Champaign-Urbana Shea Belahi said.

The current Class I e-bikes will still be available. The company is looking to increase the number of new bikes by about 50 by the end of the month.

Belahi said VeoRide receives a lot of feedback from people saying they enjoy the bikes, but they’d like to have scooters too. While this is the “next best thing,” she said VeoRide is interested in working with both cities to eventually make that happen.

Belahi said if you find a stray vehicle and you need to get it off your property or simply move it to a centralized location, you can contact customer support at hello@veoride.com.