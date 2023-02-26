CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Ventura Rd. will be closed temporarily starting Monday.

The closure, between Prospect Ave. and Southwest Dr., is to repair a sanitary sewer service on the 800 block of Ventura Rd. The city said traffic will not be allowed in the work area, but access will be maintained to all local properties.

Ventura Rd. is scheduled to reopen on March 6.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area. They also encourage caution when traveling through work zones.