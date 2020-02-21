Vendors get ready for Home & Garden Expo

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Setup is underway for the Home and Garden Expo at Lincoln Square Mall.

Vendors have until 4 p.m. to get set up for the big show. Organizers said it is the perfect way to kick off springtime by starting to plan for your home projects.

Lots of prizes are also up for grabs. WCIA 3 will be there, so stop by to get to know some of our on-air talent.

The show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs until 5 p.m. On Sunday, it runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

