Vehicle break-ins at forest preserve

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — 2 vehicles were broken into at the Lake of the Woods Preserve in Mahomet this weekend.

These break-ins aren’t your typical unlocked doors – Two visitors had their windows smashed in with a window-breaking device.

Both say they had personal items stolen while at the forest preserve during the day.

This all happened around 3pm on Sunday. Deputies say one person was playing golf when his car was broken into. The other was in near the area as well.

Golf Course General Manager Chris Edmondson says both break-ins happened around the same time.

“It is very unfortunate,” Edmonson says. “There’s obviously some desperate people out there. The fact that it happened in broad daylight is very disturbing, especially when we have traffic in and out of here.”

Edmundson has worked at the golf course for over 20 years. He says this is a rare incident.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case. They are still investigating.