Vegetation issue causes brief power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 700 City Water, Light and Power customers were without power for a little bit on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said the customers served by a circuit in the utility’s White Oaks substation were affected. It included the White Oaks Mall and the area running between Veterans Parkway and Chatham Road from West Iles Avenue to Archer Avenue.

Power was restored by 1:03 p.m. “Vegetation in conflict with a line along Arlington Drive was the cause,” said CWLP officials.