VCHD waits on computer system update to conduct online COVID vaccination clinic registration

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is waiting on a computer system update so they can start booking residents online for their COVID vaccination clinics.

In a news release, Health Administrator Doug Toole said the computer system is provided by the state and the health department is supposed to get a link to that system for their website. Toole then said they send specifics about their clinics to the Illinois Department of Public Health and within 72 hours, IDPH personalized the health departments online appointment book.

Late Thursday night, VCHD received a message from IDPH Deputy Director Andrew Friend saying a new website would be launched Friday.

This is a courtesy notification that a new website (the URL is not public yet, will be shared as soon as it is made available) will be launched tomorrow (January 22nd) with the goal of being a “one stop shop” for Illinois residents to find information on COVID-19 vaccine, including how to electronically schedule a vaccination appointment, if that capability exists for the provider. All local health department information is included on this website. If you would like anything updated, such as a direct link to your current or future scheduling portal, please let your IDPH ERC know so we can make the updates for you. Andrew Friend, Deputy Director – Illinois Department of Public Health

Tool said the computer system used by the public health department should launch Friday. “Our specifications may not be loaded onto the site for up to 72 hours. I hope everything is ready today.” However, he continued to say he does not know if that will happen.

“We promised that the link to the system would be ready today. We had no idea that an update of the program at the state level was coming,” Toole stated.

When the appointment book link does go live, people will be able to schedule their appointments for the February 11 clinic. “We had planned for the Feb. 11 clinic to be the first one with the new online-registration process, and that has not changed. No clinics will be cancelled because of this delay.”