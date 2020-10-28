VCHD reports death of additional resident with COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported the death of an additional resident with COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 70s. They said this was the 9th death in one month. There have been 13 residents with the virus that have died in Vermilion County.

There have been a total of 1,559 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 181 are currently active. There are 16 residents hospitalized with the virus.

The health department said there have been 36,682 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.