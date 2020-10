VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, the health department said the age range of the patients include those who are toddlers to those in their 80s.

Additionally, officials announced the death of an additional COVID-related death. They said the patient was a woman in her 60s. There have been a total of 12 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.

Currently, there are 12 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.