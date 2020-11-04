VCHD reports death of 14th resident with COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There have now been 14 residents with COVID-19 pass away in Vermilion County, according to the local health department.

Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) officials said the patient was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized.

Additionally, VCHD reported 27 new COVID-19 cases. The age of those new patients includes grade school-aged children up to those in their 80s.

There is a total of 1,778 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 196 are currently active. There are 22 residents hospitalized with the virus.

The health department has received 39,220 negative COVID-19 test results.

IDPH’s Mobile Testing Site will be in the Danville Area Community College’s front parking lot through Sunday. They set it up on Monday. Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, VCHD is holding two upcoming adult flu vaccine clinics. Those will be held on the following dates:

November 6 (1 – 4 p.m.)

November 7 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Most insurances are accepted by the health department.