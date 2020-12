VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported an additional COVID-related death in the county.

In a news release, officials said the patient was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized.

There is a total of 4,381 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 56 deaths. Of those total cases, 3,998 people have recoverd.

There are currently 327 active cases in the county. There are 37 people hospitalized with the virus.