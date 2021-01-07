VCHD reports 80th COVID-related death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported an additional COVID-related death.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 40s. There have been 80 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.

Also, the health department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 6,314 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 607 are active. There are 41 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Additionally, health officials said they held their second COVID-vaccination clinic for healthcare workers Wednesday. There were 120 more people vaccinated. “The appointment book for tomorrow is nearly full,” said officials.

