VCHD reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, the health department said they had a total of 1,822 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 14 deaths. Of those total cases, 202 that are active. There are 25 residents that are currently hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 39,665 negative COVID-19 tests in Vermilion County.

Officials said the county will remain on the state’s COVID-19 warning list for at least another week. “Our case-rate-per-100,000 was 333 (the threshold is 50/100,000), and our test positivity rate was 12% (the threshold is 8%).”