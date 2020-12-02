VCHD reports 4 additional COVID-related deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related deaths.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were three men in their 60s & 70s and a woman in her 90s. There have been 40 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.

Additionally, the health department reported 134 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 3,237 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County.

Of those total cases, 245 are still active. There are 34 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Vermilion County, there have been 51,800 negative COVID-19 test results.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will have their mobile COVID-19 testing unit at the health department on December 6.