VCHD reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

Health officials said the patients were a man and woman in their 90s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. There have been 34 COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.

Additionally, the health department reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the county. The ages of the new patients ranged from an infant to two people in their 90s.

There is a total of 2,759 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 248 are active. There are currently 24 people hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 48,867 negative COVID-19 test results.