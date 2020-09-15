VCHD reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 32 additional COVID-19 cases announced on Tuesday by the Vermilion County Health Department.

In a news release, VCHD officials said the new cases included:

Age Range:Number of People:
Pre-schoolers2
Teenagers2
20s8
30s2
40s2
50s9
70s5
80s2
Total: 32

Officials said there is a total of 471 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, there are 90 active cases. There are 377 patients that have recovered.

The county’s overall positivity rate is 2.03%, according to the health department. Their 7-day positivity rate is 3.8%.

