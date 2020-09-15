VCHD reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 32 additional COVID-19 cases announced on Tuesday by the Vermilion County Health Department.
In a news release, VCHD officials said the new cases included:
|Age Range:
|Number of People:
|Pre-schoolers
|2
|Teenagers
|2
|20s
|8
|30s
|2
|40s
|2
|50s
|9
|70s
|5
|80s
|2
|Total: 32
Officials said there is a total of 471 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, there are 90 active cases. There are 377 patients that have recovered.
The county’s overall positivity rate is 2.03%, according to the health department. Their 7-day positivity rate is 3.8%.