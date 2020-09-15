VCHD reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 32 additional COVID-19 cases announced on Tuesday by the Vermilion County Health Department.

In a news release, VCHD officials said the new cases included:

Age Range: Number of People: Pre-schoolers 2 Teenagers 2 20s 8 30s 2 40s 2 50s 9 70s 5 80s 2 Total: 32

Officials said there is a total of 471 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, there are 90 active cases. There are 377 patients that have recovered.

The county’s overall positivity rate is 2.03%, according to the health department. Their 7-day positivity rate is 3.8%.