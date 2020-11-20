VCHD reports 30th COVID-related death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported the county’s 30th COVID-related death on Friday.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 80s.

Additionally, the health department reported 86 new COVID-19 cases. The ages of the patients rage from three infants to two residents in their 90s.

There is a total of 2,475 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 30 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,200 people have recovered. There are currently 245 active cases; 217 are isolated at home and 28 are hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 46,852 negative tests in Vermilion County.