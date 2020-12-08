VCHD reports 2 additional COVID-related deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s.

Additionally, the health department announced 78 new COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 3,833 cases in Vermilion County, including 48 deaths.

Of those total cases, 316 are currently active. There are currently 40 residents hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, officials said there have been 55,624 negative test results.